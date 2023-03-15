Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth $335,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

Shares of ARYD opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.