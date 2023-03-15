Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 171,144 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.