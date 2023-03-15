Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 198,724 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Euronav at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Euronav by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 475,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Euronav by 8,901.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 947,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

