Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 468,100 Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 468,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Sizzle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 599,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 696,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 2,400.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 600,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SZZL opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.