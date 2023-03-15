Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,101 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of LAVA Medtech Acquisition worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 27.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 512,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 111,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 291,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

