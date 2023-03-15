Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 956.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,641 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 6.17% of SILVERspac worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SILVERspac by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in SILVERspac during the third quarter worth $926,000. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in SILVERspac by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in SILVERspac by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 495,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,542,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLVR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. SILVERspac Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

SILVERspac Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.