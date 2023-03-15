Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,785 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Flame Acquisition worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 261.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 131,044 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLME opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

