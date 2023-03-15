Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOKM. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 513,387 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

