Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 226,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PONO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pono Capital during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Pono Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PONO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Pono Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.