Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

