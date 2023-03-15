Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 383,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGY. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

TLGY stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

