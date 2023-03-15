Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 468,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSDA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSDA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

MSD Acquisition Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

