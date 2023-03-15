Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

NSTC stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

