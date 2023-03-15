Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,618 Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Concord Acquisition Corp III worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

NYSE:CNDB opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

