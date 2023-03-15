Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Semper Paratus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGST opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

