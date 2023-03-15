Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 254,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of JATT Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JATT Acquisition by 107.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 298,728 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JATT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

