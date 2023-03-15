Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 499,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Mount Rainier Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,367,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,002,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 554,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mount Rainier Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RNER stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

