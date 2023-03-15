Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 226,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,331,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 917,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

