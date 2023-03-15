Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 192,061 Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 192,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGR. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 256.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition alerts:

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PEGR stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Company Profile

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.