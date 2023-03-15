Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 20,707 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCVI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,132,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCVI opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

