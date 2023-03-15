Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $4.71 Million Position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 991,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 207.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,218 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

