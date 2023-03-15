Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Chain Bridge I at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 1.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 122,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 12.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chain Bridge I Price Performance
CBRG opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.
About Chain Bridge I
Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.
