Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Enphys Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the third quarter worth $20,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,418,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:NFYS opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.