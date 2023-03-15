Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,500 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 257,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

In other news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

