Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Western Union traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 1738014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

