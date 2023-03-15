Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $18.85 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

