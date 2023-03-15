Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

TSE:WTE opened at C$26.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

