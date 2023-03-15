Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Wharf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.