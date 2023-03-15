Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FREE stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FREE. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

