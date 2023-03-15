Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FREE stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FREE. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Earnings History for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.