William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.72 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $540.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.49.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $109,087.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 642,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,023.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $109,087.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $3,070,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

