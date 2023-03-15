Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after buying an additional 196,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.