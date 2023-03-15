World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

