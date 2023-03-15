WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.55.

WSP Global stock opened at C$175.02 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$181.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$170.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

