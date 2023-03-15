XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect XPeng to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng Company Profile

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

