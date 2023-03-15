Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $35,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

