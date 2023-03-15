Zacks Research Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

ETSY stock opened at $102.79 on Monday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

