Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for DISH Network in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

