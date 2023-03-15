Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after buying an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after buying an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

