ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.18 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.17 earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 111.21%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

