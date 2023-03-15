Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,333 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

