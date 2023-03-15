Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.65 million. Zynex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Zynex Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. Zynex has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Zynex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zynex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.