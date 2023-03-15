Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.65 million. Zynex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.
Zynex Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. Zynex has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
