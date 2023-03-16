1,267 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

