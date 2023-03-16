1,400 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $255,577,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

