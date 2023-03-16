15,910 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:V opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
