181,694 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $107.86 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

