19,726 Shares in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 529,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $164,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.