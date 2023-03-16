20,148 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

