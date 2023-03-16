2,091 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.4% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $401.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

