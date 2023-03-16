2,112 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $174.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

