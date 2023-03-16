23,879 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

